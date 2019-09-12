It seems strange that I’m the only designer in Bakersfield being a wet blanket about the $200,000 re-branding project done by Tennessee-based North Star Place Branding ("Rebranding campaign focuses on opportunities in Bakersfield, Kern," Sept. 9).
John Cox writes, "... implicit in the wider effort is a recognition that the city and county suffer from low self-esteem.” It’s funny to write that when this collaboration didn’t have confidence in Bakersfield local design firms. Local design firms who would have undoubtedly delivered a better product. Frankly, it's embarrassing that everyone involved seems so excited about this. As a lifelong resident and local designer, it’s shameful that the local government didn’t work with a local marketing firm.
Even worse, the design is sub-par and lazy. This campaign is the sort of stuff you'd see in the early 2000's. Nothing new. Nothing innovative. No striking or exciting design choices. In two years, by the time the campaign is over, the design will be left behind in terms of what's relevant in the industry. A total of $200,000 of taxpayers' money down the drain for a marketing campaign that — I can reasonably predict — will fall flat.
This flies in the face of many Bakersfield-based design firms who spent years contributing to the face of our city, with no recognition from any government entities that claim to represent them.
Bradley Gentry, Bakersfield