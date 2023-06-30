Words can become “weapons,” that is, aimed at people and ideas with the intent of injuring or destroying them. For example, if a man walks up to a women and comments that she is “skinny,” he might get a slap in the face. However, change the word to “thin” and she might say “Thank you.” Words therefore can evoke both anger and support.
After reading the June 29 letter “How to save America,” I can see how other words can become symbols for emotions such as anger and even patriotism. The writer states that there are “radical leftist progressive liberals in government, education and social institutions.” Let’s look at those words and apply them to our history. Thomas Jefferson was a radical who wrote the Declaration of Independence. The British placed a “price” on his head and the heads of those who signed the declaration. Why? Because they were “leftist.” Teddy Roosevelt, the father of the Square Deal and the environmental movement, gave us public lands. He was labeled a progressive. In 1912, he ran again (no term limits yet) for president as a candidate for a new political party, the Progressive Party. Now as for liberal, all we need to do is to look at the derivation of the word. It comes from the word liberty. That is, the idea that we should not be constrained by old ideas and thinking. The greatest asset of a free society is the liberty to create, make changes, etc. Franklin D. Roosevelt, the president who took the liberty to create the New Deal, is the best example of a liberal. I hope the previous writer appreciates his Social Security check, along with his Medicare benefits.