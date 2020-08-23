The Aug. 19 print edition of my essay, “The powerful female,” had a glaring error! I have never been a “Miss”! The online version, “COMMUNITY VOICES: The female,” had the same error until it was corrected.
I believe it was in the 1980s when women were “allowed” to be called by “Ms.” This title means the person bearing it is a female, just as the title “Mr.” indicates the person is a male.
Keeping that right to be Ms. has been extremely hard, especially in Bakersfield, but I never relented. I corrected people, I insisted. Why would a female’s marriage status matter but not a male’s?
I was so honored to be published the day Sen. Kamala Harris made history by being the first woman of color to accept a nomination to be vice president of our beautiful country.
I hope so many other women keep up the fights they find themselves in. Equality and power are worth it. Women are equal to men.
— Debby Brackley, Bakersfield