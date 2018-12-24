The 1692 Salem witch trials remain one of the most sordid episodes in colonial history. Initially a couple, then a few and then several girls began manifesting the signs of demonic possession. Displays included gyrations, speaking in tongues, fever and hallucinations. Twenty people were executed (mostly young women) who were tried under laws that made consorting with the devil a capital offense. That the victims of the Salem witch trials of the 1690s were certainly innocent gives the “witch hunt” plea such an ineluctable conclusion. Trump’s peevish overuse of the idiom annoys.
The notion of witch hunting as a form of political persecution comes more recently in Arthur Miller’s allegorical play from 1953, “The Crucible,” which in extended metaphor depicts the McCarthy Committee’s abuse of power during the Red
Scare.
. Trump and his supporters regularly rail against the ongoing legal proceedings as a “witch hunt,” yet turn a blind eye to Trump’s demonizing of foreigners, refugees and the poor.
The seemingly non-exhaustive capacity of Trump supporters to accept more lies and deceptions from their president is irksome. So resolute are they in their support one might assume they have reached some critical mass that overrides their own disbelief.
Trump double deals in his pursuit to make America great. Yet he is ignorant of the destruction he heaves on the republic he professes to serve. Trump plays the dual role of witch pricker and mistreated and maligned witch in his ongoing performance as president.
Greg Hauss, Bakersfield