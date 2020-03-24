I was pleased to see the article "Trump, Fauci spar over unproven drug for virus" in The Californian on March 20.
I was horrified when I heard President Donald Trump pontificate on the subject on March 18 and 19, but was pleased to hear Dr. Anthony Fauci's corrections on March 19. The average person does not have the knowledge to recognize how dangerous Trump's mistaken ideas can be. I am in the unusual position of having a master's in public health and a Ph.D. in parasitology and thus can recognize such mistakes.
We all want magic solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic, but wishing will not make it so.
My Ph.D. thesis was on malaria, and I have spent 27 years in Africa where malaria is still a major problem. I took chloroquine for many years and am thus aware that it presents many problems. Due primarily to mismanaged treatment, it no longer is effective in treating malaria. It thus may not be as available as implied. It also is not a safe drug despite Trump's claim otherwise. Chloroquine poisoning was quite common because the curative dose and the poisoning dose are not far apart.
Also, the transfer from use for malaria to use against COVID-19 is not straight forward. The dosage and safety factors need to be recalibrated for the change in target disease. This may take some time.
In the meantime we all need to listen to the ubiquitous advice on isolating ourselves from the disease. I am staying at home with my television, computer, hundreds of books and garden full of exotic plants. I will keep busy in my isolation.
I will end with a quote from "A Poem for Troubled Times," which I have just received from Alexander McCall Smith. The last lines are"
We wait, knowing that when this is over
A lot of us - not all perhaps - but most,
Will be slightly different people,
And our world, though diminished,
Will be much bigger, its beauty revealed afresh.
Bruce J. Hargreaves, Bakersfield