Do you smell that? It's the stench of hypocrisy and corruption coming from the political swamp (no, Virginia, it hasn't been drained) in Washington, D.C. We all knew that there was a toxic atmosphere behind the scenes of the longest running drama "politics." But there they were, grown men and women on public display and before the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, who asked them to swear that they would be impartial in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Who did they think they were fooling? They should all be charged with contempt, contempt of the American people. Once, I had a politically cynical friend, who said with each election, he would vote against the incumbent and for the newcomer. He figured it would take several years for the newbie politician before he/she could do any real harm. That seems wiser day by day.
Bob Schwartz, Bakersfield