Do you hear that whrrrrrr? It's the sound of printing presses deep in the recesses of the White House, printing millions of bogus ballots to flood the voting places of America in November. It'll make such a shambles of the voting process that a final decision could only be made by the Supreme Court — again. Count on it!
Whenever Trump complains about some danger out there, it's a smoke screen to hide what he's been doing. Plan C better be ready. Trump will soon sew up Plan B. Plan A is doomed. Who cares about honesty and integrity anyway? Winning is everything, and Trump feels he's the winningest president ever. Mt. Rushmore, move over a notch.
Bob Schwartz, Bakersfield