With the House passing articles of impeachment and with the volatility of politics today, politics has turned into a "winner/loser" game. I don't like it. Of the three presidents impeached (Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump) and the one president who resigned (Richard Nixon), a lot of us have lived through three of the four. None of this is easy on anyone or on our nation.
Whatever the outcome, when posting please be aware of other people's feelings. Celebration is OK, but it's not OK to rub into others' faces. Losing is difficult, but lashing out is wrong. Cheap verbal (or written) shots are demeaning.
My father-in-law taught me something about winning and losing in a single phrase he would say during coaching baseball: "Win with humility and lose with grace."
As the impeachment plays out in Congress, please remember: "Win with humility and lose with grace."
We as a nation must come together, help each other heal and move onto greater things, "...not because they are easy, but because they are hard..." as President Kennedy once said.
Al Rossi, Bakersfield