I would like to award an “A” to Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker for mastering the Democrat course called "Destroy the Opposition Candidate." My verbal presented award is not for their achievement or success, but for the effort they put into their attempt at destroying William Barr. He is not a politician and as a court judge for many years had little experience with this vicious agenda-driven negativity. But after a stumble, he recovered.
Here’s what happened: Booker and Harris assembled an extensive list of hodgepodge questions. The game was not with the content of the questions but with the rapid fire in which they were delivered. Booker would point to the question and Harris would ask it. This sounds harmless but is as deadly as a snake. When Barr started to answer the question, Harris would immediately ask another. As he started to answer that one, Harris would ask another. I believe there were five rapid fire questions which made Barr look a little less than qualified. That was the idea. It didn’t matter what was in the questions, the goal was to make Barr stumble and for a few minutes it worked. Booker and Harris were so excited, I thought they were going to high-five.
So my question is, how is it that we continue to select representatives who are indeed reprehensive, uncouth, lacking in civility and morally bankrupt?
William Davis, Bakersfield