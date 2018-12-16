Now that individual one, Donald Trump, has been identified as a co-conspirator in at least one criminal investigation and another of his inner circle, Michael Cohen, has been sentenced to prison, how will he and his faithful supporters react if more charges follow?
In my opinion, Trump will behave like a cornered, feral animal and go into full-out attack mode on every front and in every way. His huge ego will have been irreparably damaged and he’ll resort to even larger and more egregious lies, outlandish tweets and unhinged, angry, ugly remarks to the press and at his political rallies. He will react as he always has to negative situations — using bully tactics and childish insults, but at a level never seen before.
What about the 25 percent to 35 percent of Americans who are his loyal supporters? How many will stick with him as the list of his criminal activities grows? In 1945, Hitler’s lies and propaganda kept millions of Germans hoping their country would prevail in World War II even as Germany was being destroyed right in front of their eyes. Will it be the same with his supporters?
As Trump has stated, he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in New York and he’d still have followers. Unfortunately, to some extent, I believe that might be true. However, as his empire begins to crumble, MAGA might end up meaning, “Make Armageddon Go Away.”
Steve Bass, Bakersfield