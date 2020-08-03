When I was a child and I would have a dispute with a classmate, we would go to a teacher or parent and ask which one of us was right, and we would believe what they said. When you try to tell Trump supporters what a bad person he is, they will say you're "fake news."
So a few years or so from now, after I die, I want to go with some Trump supporters to meet with God. And I'll ask the Heavenly parent just what kind of person Trump is or was. Then maybe the Trump supporters will finally apologize for believing the lies of Fox News, Rush Limbaugh and Trump himself. I hope and pray that we have a good, moral president again someday.
Clive Oldfield, Bakersfield