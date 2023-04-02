According to The Washington Post, there have been 17 school shootings this year. No federal legislation to eliminate a major cause of the continued violence, legal assault weapons has occurred. This year is not an aberration. From January 2009 to May 2018, CNN reports the United States led the world with 288 school shootings; the next highest was Mexico with eight, and South Africa with six.
It is easy to see that greed and corruption have prevented what the majority of citizens clearly want, the elimination of assault weapons. I can understand the greed factor. If I was a company making a profitable product, I would not want that product outlawed. However, we are not talking about a new type of toilet paper here. Assault weapons are designed to kill people. If you hunted with them, there wouldn’t be enough meat left to eat.
The greed continues downstream to the retail stores, ammunition sales, gun lobbyists and politicians. This is where greed intersects with corruption. Politicians receive money from various entities to garner support for favorable legislation or, in this case, lack of action.
I find it hard to believe legislators go home to their spouses and get support for inaction on this. Why would your spouse, especially a mother, want their children’s school(s) to remain a hunting ground? I realize elimination of assault weapons will not solve all the problems of gun violence in schools, but if you can’t shoot (as much as 800 rounds per minute), deaths will be reduced.
I used to think I lived in the greatest country in the world. If we can’t protect our children from violent death at schools, what does that say about the United States as a nation?