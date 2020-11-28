Gov. Gavin Newsom has considered Kern County a more restrictive county. Kern County is one of the many counties that have moved backwards and back into the purple tier.
This being said, many businesses have to move their services outside or shut down again. Restaurants will be moved outside and movie theaters and museums will be shut down. There is also a curfew now. It is expected that individuals will be home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to help slow the rate of COVID-19.
Residents as a whole are being punished with shutdowns. I completely understand the fear of getting COVID-19 and the risk it has on the elderly, however how does a 10 p.m. curfew and closing indoor activities help? People are still taking the chance of catching COVID-19 while grocery shopping or even going to work.
Gloria Diaz Martinez, Bakersfield