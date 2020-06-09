It's been a real couple weeks of tragedy. I wonder if we will rise from the ashes of looting and burning. We have survived two world wars and thousands of protests and questions of what we do to our fellow man. George Floyd has presented a new question to an old question: can we as a nation survive a crisis that challenges the very heart of what America stands for — that all lives matter?
I cannot speak for George and why his death means so much to America, but it should mean a lot. America cannot survive without law and order. We will survive if we look into our hearts and souls and pursue the miracle of forgiveness. I am sure some day in the future, after all the protests have concluded and calm has finally soothed the souls of anger, we will find this peace.
The most important thing is we must never be a nation that does not learn from its mistakes. Yes, George's physical life was taken away, but man cannot take away the spirit of this brave soul. It now lives in a place where man has no influence over him. George Floyd now resides in the Heavens free from discrimination and where everyone's life matters. They all matter because men like George are equal in the eyes of God. If only man could do the same.
Trenton Spears, Bakersfield