In a recent letter to the editor, the author lays the blame for the recent extraordinary super fires in California on the state leadership in Sacramento ("Letter to the Editor: California fires," Sept. 14). He blames Democratic state leadership for restrictive logging rules, lack of controlled burns, etc.
There is one fatal flaw in this logic. Nearly 60 percent of the forests in California are federally owned, and under federal control through the Forest Service, which is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Park Service, another federal agency. There is a second fatal flaw in the author’s argument, and that is the unprecedented and worsening global climate change, which is damaging and weakening our forests in a dramatic fashion, making these fires evermore likely.
Addressing all of these problems requires national and international leadership, which is sorely lacking at this time. Until we effectively address the global and inter-related problems of forest stewardship, these fires will continue into the foreseeable future regardless of who is in Sacramento. This definitely will influence my ballot and the ballot of millions on Nov. 3.
Stephen Hanson, Bakersfield