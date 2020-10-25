Tuesday's front page article ("Don't make these mistakes with your mail-in ballot") illustrates why many of us are very concerned about the current predominance of mail-in ballots. The specter of party activists going door to door to "encourage" and "assist" reluctant or indifferent citizens with filling in and delivering ballots is precisely what is at issue. The integrity of our elections depends on each voter making independent choices based on their own knowledge and experience, or at worst relying on friends and family for advice, rather than being subjected to the influence of a stranger showing up on their doorstep.
John Hoffman, Bakersfield