Andrew Escamilla and Catherine Garoupa White, founding board members of the Valley Voters for the Environment and Health Political Action Committee, proposed “that the Central Valley needs leaders that prioritize the Black, indigenous and people of color — and will fight the deep-pocketed power players that are major polluters: the oil and gas leaders, industrialize agriculture and sprawling infrastructure related to freight and goods movement” ("We need leaders who will shape a better future in the Central Valley," Sept. 22). What an interesting thesis.
Apparently the group recommends all those of European descent would be excluded from their utopian communities. Doesn’t this mean they recommend that the governments (national, state and local) subsidize racial discrimination against other groups of citizens?
Wouldn’t this result that all private income-creating components of Kern County industries; leaving only those jobs paid by the various segments of government and our medical community. Under their proposal roughly 50 percent of all the income-producing careers/jobs would evaporate, not including all the jobs lost when real estate values crash resulting Kern’s tax base to dissolve.
I wonder if wildlife-destroying solar panels would replace all of our agricultural acreage. I wonder how the Kern County citizens would receive its needed goods and food. I wonder what their learned university professors tickled their thoughts.
— Jon Crawford, Bakersfield