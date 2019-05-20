Why did Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election? It was not the Russians or collusion or any of the usual "news" that is reported. No, it was the desire of a majority number of the American electorate to select a non-political individual to run our country to try to correct what had been done the previous administrations. Most politicians seem to have only two objectives in mind when they are elected: to be reelected and to do just enough while in office to justify the need to be reelected "to finish the job they started in the first place." Politicians don't measure success by their achievements; they want to show themselves as caring people who want to continue their efforts to finish their goals but not necessarily complete these goals.
President Trump is not a career politician. He is a no-nonsense businessman who possesses the financial knowledge as well as the people skills necessary to guide our country to where our economy is flourishing and our nation is respected and looked up to by other countries around the world. He has restored pride in our citizens and has made lives better for many Americas of different races and cultures no matter what you may hear from "fake news" sources. People who accuse him of being incapable of doing the job are merely scrambling for excuses as his many accomplishments prove them wrong time after time.
So when Trump is reelected in 2020, be prepared to hear the same excuses from the same sources who refuse to accept reality and continue the "smear" tactics against our president
Jerry Poncetta, Bakersfield