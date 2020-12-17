I watched the news and the Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden, with 302 electoral votes verses Trump's 232 votes, as the next president of the United States. Trump and all his king's men have alleged widespread voter fraud from the election without producing any evidence but have said nothing about the results of the Electoral College that has confirmed Biden as president.
This is my take on why Trump was seeking a second term to make America worse again (MAWA). He wanted to avoid any criminal prosecution as a sitting president. The state of New York has been after him and members of his family, and he has been seeking a way on how to pardon himself and family members to avoid prosecution before he leaves office. However, I don't believe it would be effective in a state court.
If Trump continues to pardon more of his cronies before leaving office, I wonder if they will come to his aid in the event he is prosecuted or laugh in his face while they enjoy the good life while he is behind bars.
James McCall, Taft