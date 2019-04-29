Noting Mr. Gary Moore’s ongoing grief from losing his wife to a senseless murder, I was indeed surprised the Sheriff’s Office would even think of destroying the case file because of the passage of time and/or a lack of technology to analyze it ("ROBERT PRICE: Brace for the local consequences of a Census undercount," April 24).
Considering there’s no statute of limitations for murder, who would think tossing evidence in a cold case reasonable? True, the technology to provide meaningful analysis may not exist but considering the number of cold cases later solved from advances in technology, what reasonable person would reject the possibility that future technology might make this now lost evidence more meaningful?
The pointless cruelty of this crime indicates the evidence, thin as it was, should have been saved, passage of time and currently available technology not withstanding.
Stephen A. Montgomery, Bakersfield