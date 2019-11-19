I just read about Bakersfield College beginning to plan for housing for homeless or low-income students ("Trustees push ahead on housing for students in need," Nov. 14) . Why can't dorms be considered? The individual units they are talking about with kitchens and bathrooms could be very expensive. Dorms could accommodate more students and meet the same goals. According to the article, 2,054 students reported receiving TANF and 932 reported being homeless. It would seem that the plan should try to serve as many students as possible.
Carol Lair, Bakersfield