A letter writer recently wrote from Cabo San Lucas ("Letter to the Editor: Life in Cabo San Lucas," March 27). They were commenting on all of the hotels, resorts and condos that are being built there, mentioned the mansions and yachts that are there and made a comment about how this luxury could not be all for the Mexican Mafia. Rather a tacky statement to make.
But the reason for his letter was to go after President Trump and tax breaks. He feels the tax breaks went to rich people so they could spend it in other lands. Really? I have known for years that people retire in Mexico because the cost of living is cheaper. As I read their letter I had to wonder, what were they doing in Cabo San Lucas?
Were they staying in one of the new hotels, resorts, condos or mansions and fishing off of one of the yachts? Why were they helping the economy of Mexico instead of their own country?
Irene Edmonds, Bakersfield