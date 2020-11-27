In response to the article regarding the sheriff's office enforcement of the governor's latest COVID-19 restrictions ("Sheriff says his office will not respond to calls for large gatherings, curfew also will not be enforced," Nov. 20), I'm not sure I see the point of Sheriff Donny Youngblood's Facebook post regarding enforcement of the large gathering and curfew restrictions.
Is it to have deputies responding to more important calls? Is he still going to have deputies respond to calls for violation of county code 10.32 (driving a golf cart in Kern City after sunset)? Or section 7.08.130 (transporting a dog in an open vehicle)? Or 9.24.010 (tapping into someone else's cable TV)?
Are there any other actions that will not merit a response from the sheriff's office that Youngblood would like to list?
Instead of telling us all what he won't enforce, wouldn't it be more beneficial for the department to respond on a priority basis - to respond to curfew or other lower level events only if deputies are not otherwise occupied with more important calls? And not to announce what won't be enforced?
What is the point of a post like that other than to further divide the citizenry? Could the reason be that Youngblood is a politician first and a law enforcement official second?
Joseph Santa Cruz, Bakersfield