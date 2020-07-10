In a recent article, Kern County Public Health officials expressed their frustration in not being able to enforce COVID-19 restrictions on Kern County nursing homes ("Supervisor: COVID-19 outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities like a 'hand grenade,'" June 17). The reason given was that nursing homes are overseen by the state and that the county has no jurisdiction.
The virus is clearly running amok in these places and skewing our COVID numbers, forcing restaurants and the like to close. You would think, given that the nursing home population is considered “at risk,” there would be a “Strike Force” inspecting these facilities.
Why isn’t the state using the same heavy handed tactics brought down on hard working private enterprises? Why is the governor not outraged over nursing home statistics? Why, when this is clearly a “state” issue, are we not seeing action in our county? The conspiracy groups among us would probably tell you Gov. Gavin Newsom hates Kern County and our oil-producing ways and wants to ruin our thriving economy. Maybe “they” are right.
Michael Willis, Bakersfield