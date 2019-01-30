Recently I was planning a trip to Kampala, Uganda, and used the same booking agency to obtain several quotes for roundtrip flights leaving on and returning on the same dates respectfully.
From BFL to Entebbe and return without trip insurance, the cheapest flight would have been $8,468.57. Total trip time en route was 30 hours and 50 minutes and returning was 31 hours and 48 minutes.
From LAX to Entebbe and return including trip insurance/protection was $1,174.90. Travel time going was 18 hours and 35 minutes and returning was 19 hours and 25 minutes.
Again, all departure and return dates are the same.
Forest L. Hagood, Bakersfield