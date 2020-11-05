There is a major fallacy in the claim that decreasing the United States production of fossil fuels will lead to an increase in importation. The fossil fuel proponents in our nation are ignoring the fact that we are in the process of switching our energy needs away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner alternatives like solar, wind, hydroelectric and battery power. Why would we increase the future importation of fossil fuels if the need is drastically reduced? Why would we cling to a reliance on a finite energy source of the 19th and 20th century when we are well into the 21st century and we have already discovered and developed infinite sources of energy?
Brian Russom, Bakersfield