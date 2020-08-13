I have to take exception with comments made by attorney Richard Middlebrook regarding the young girl selling flowers ("Community shows support after teenage vendor was cited, flowers confiscated," Aug. 10). Why is he trashing Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies? Bakersfield Police Department was the agency involved.
Middlebrook say, "Deputies typically support caucasian children selling lemonade." He's calling deputies racists for an incident they had nothing to do with.
After 27 years, I retired from KCSO. The only time I ever contacted a person selling items was when I was dispatched because someone complained. I'd ask if they had permits, from the county, and of course they never did. I'd tell them they'd have to cease operations. In my entire career, I never issued a citation or, most importantly, never confiscated their items. First, it would just be mean, and second, I'd have to book all the items into the KCSO property room. It was my opinion that if someone didn't like the way I handled it, send county code enforcement; it's really their responsibility. Why would BPD want to confiscate her flowers? They're going to die, and she can't get them back.
Middlebrook wants to make this a race issue. Maybe it is, and I don't have any issue with that. But I just can't understand why Middlebrook is trashing sheriff's deputies and calling them racists when KCSO wasn't even involved.
Van Fairbanks, Bakersfield