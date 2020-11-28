For the past week, our Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a 10 p.m. curfew for the 41 counties in California's purple tier. This means that all gatherings or non-essential work is to be shut down between the hours of 10 p.m and 5 a.m. This has many Californians angry, especially since Thanksgiving was right around the corner.
Previously, before this order was put into place, Newsom still enforced the normal COVID-19 regulations like the stay-at-home order or not to gather with people when there are three or more separate families included. On Nov. 6, however, Newsom attended his friend's birthday party with a dozen people. Even though Gov. Newsom apologized and admitted he should not have attended the birthday party, he can not expect people to follow his orders when he doesn't follow them himself.
Emily Lostetter, Bakersfield