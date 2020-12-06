Is there an innocent reason a president would entertain pardons of immediate family members not under indictment?
Be honest, Trump supporters, law and order advocates, law enforcement and legal professionals. What's the first thought that comes to mind? Legal jeopardy?
Or pardon YOURSELF? Now that needs to be constitutionally amended. If you or I had that power, the temptation would be ... I shudder to think. Candidate Trump said he could "stand in the middle of 5th Ave. and shoot somebody" and " not lose any voters." Say it ain't so, America. Third World dictators, maybe. But U.S. presidents, not so much.
Now a pardon/bribery investigation. Lying about election results. Grifting your supporters out of $150-plus million for an "election fraud" defense fund when 75 percent of it goes to a PAC with broad spending opportunities. Now THAT's fraud. Godfather Corleone's got nothing on President Trump. You lost. Get over it. But he needs the money. Large notes are coming due.
So Trump apologists, keep making his excuses. If it was a Democrat...
May I say goodbye, President Trump. Keep your lawyers close, Merry Christmas and beware the ghosts of the COVID dead when the clock strikes one. And Happy New Year and good luck, President-elect Biden. You'll need it, now that the swamp is deeper and more odorous than when the Swamp Drainer arrived.
Chuck Sukut, Bakersfield