Why do we never accept others as they are? All humans have bones, muscles, blood and skin. No one has been born without them.
Yes, we were born in different parts of the world, but that doesn’t make us all different. Yes, we speak different languages, but the language of love is the same in all countries. Yes, we dress differently, but that’s our tradition. Yet we all are the same humans. If someone chooses to learn another language, it is not because that person wants to be superior to others; it might be because they want to know the world from another perspective. If someone arrives to your country or city and they have another skin color, it doesn’t say that they are different humans, that they don’t have feelings.
We learn to hate others because we don’t have the same income, job, house or happiness. We hate others because we think our lives are miserable. We are never happy with what we have. We are always talking about others instead of looking at our own mistakes. Let’s stop this and start accepting that our lives are different, but our feelings are the same. Our language might be different, but we all need love. Our religion might be different, but we all believe in something superior to us. We all are humans no matter where we come from, what language we speak or how we look. In the world, we all are humans, and in the United States, we all are equal.
Aide Arana, Bakersfield