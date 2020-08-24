Again we are treated to even more stupidity by the President Trump-hating Democrats. They still haven’t figured out how Trump got into office. The Obama presidency inflicted quite a lot of damage upon this country. A recent letter writer wonders where all the Trump flags will go if Joe Biden wins the election and figures they may remain up in protest of a Biden presidency ("Letter to the Editor: Where will the flags go?" Aug. 19). So what? I hooted in laughter at this ridiculous statement, because it has been the Democrats that have done nothing but try to remove Trump from office, by hook or by crook.
The writer states people who fly the Trump flag or support his presidency are “complicit in all his wrongdoings.” For starters, let us talk about the complicit behavior of the Democrats with regard to all the riots and how they call rioters “protestors" (because in my mind there is a huge difference), and the beatings and looting which harms everyone, including the people these so called “protesters” claim to support. What about the wanton destruction of Black businesses and others? What about the children being killed out there in the streets? This is criminal behavior which the Democrats seem to support. We hardly hear about the victims. Democrats refuse to condemn these actions. They no longer speak George Floyd’s name. The only hate I see is coming from the Democratic left.
Put up your Biden/Harris sign, because unlike the writer, I do support free speech, whether I agree with it or not.
Brenda Sutton, Bakersfield