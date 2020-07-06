If you want to see great examples of political cowardice on display, just watch the news for 10 minutes, or until you are too sick to keep watching the horrific vandalism and violence perpetrated by the mobs of criminals, low-lifes and brainwashed liberal arts college students tearing down and destroying the symbols and memorials of the Americans who made this a great country.
Instead of meeting this violence with a swift and sure response, these mayors have laughed it off as a bit of fun or legitimate causes.
The demands these people are making are, of course, absurd. But what is more troubling is politicians caving into them by agreeing to gut the police departments. Ask yourself: who benefits by removing police protection from our streets? The answer is obvious: criminals. We need our police force, and I mean force, more than ever. If you are a decent, law-abiding, productive member of society, they are on your side, and always have been.
If something isn't done to forcefully quell this violence immediately, we may not survive. These useless protesters have nothing to lose as they don't have jobs to go back to anyway. And if you think that they will stop as soon as all their demands are met, think again. This is just too much fun for them and fills a void in their empty lives. They see how weak the system has become and will riot forever. Who will stop them?
Steve Clark, Bakersfield