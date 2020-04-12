The actions of the Democratic Party adding unrelated "green" issues to a stimulus package is maddening, unAmerican, selfish and idiotic. For you Democrats that haven't noticed, this is no longer your parent's working class party. Your party left you and other Americans years ago. Pay attention to who is getting things done.
Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Jerry Nadler — is that all you've got? God help us all because you believe they actually care about you. Their interests rest entirely on their political careers and you're still buying it. You don't have to like the president, but he is a leader and the facts have proved it even as you deny it.
Larry W. Beck, Bakersfield