The coronavirus pandemic has exposed us citizens of Bakersfield to so many conflicting comments, musings and opinions from people of different expertise and backgrounds. I feel it is time for us to share our personal opinions of them, and evaluate for ourselves who is the most credible among these individuals.
Their views I am presenting are not necessarily verbatim but are expressed to show the gist of these people's views.
First, the president of our great country: The coronavirus is just like the flu. It will go away. And, et us treat the infection with lysol.
Next, our very own governor: To prevent or minimize the rate of infection let us impose social isolation and self quarantine.
Then one of our lawyers: Promoting social isolation and self quarantine is a violation of our constitutional rights.
Finally, two of our doctors: Let us expose ourselves to the virus to develop the immunity.
Now, dear readers, who do you think is the smartest and most credible among these people? To whom would or should we place our trust?
David Losa, Bakersfield