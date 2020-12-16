I served my country for six years in the U.S. Navy. Four of those years were served aboard nuclear submarines. What sub duty taught me is that you had better get along with all your shipmates because your life may depend on their quick responses.
Never did I think that one day our country would be so torn apart and hateful, not because of President Trump, but due to the media bias in TV, newspapers, social media and inept leadership from those we continue to elect.
A survey taken a few weeks ago indicated that only half in our country want the Pfizer vaccine shots. I'll wait until I see how Gov. Gavin Newsom, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Bernie Sanders do after they submit to the injections. Politicians and health officials are trying to agree on who should receive the first doses of the vaccine. Some think first responders, senior citizens, those in nursing homes and veterans should be the first. I have a simple solution: The vaccine should be administered to all politicians first. If they all survive, the vaccine is safe. If they don't, the country is safe.
Many lessons are learned in defeat. As such, our members of Congress are getting a great education.
Gene M. Bonas, Bakersfield