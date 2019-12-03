Regarding Amber Petrovich's op-ed, she is right on the money ("I'm not an addict, give me the painkillers, already," Dec. 1). I experienced exactly what she did with a knee injury. In the ER, I was in serious pain and after sitting and laying on a gurney, I was given Norco. I experienced some relief and felt it was OK to go home.
But here is the problem: I had to beg for the doctor to give me two — yes, only two — to take with me for the night. Finally he wrote a prescription. l went to the pharmacy to get the two l asked for. What did l get? Yep, 100. Now who is to blame for "overprescribing"?
Chuck Jensen, Bakersfield