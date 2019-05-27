John Cox’s Bureau of Land Management story ("Activists speak out against fracking on federal land in California," May 22) was mostly accurate, but omitted vital information. Most of the audience of 100 or more were Kern County volunteers, including nurses, several doctors and many residents who testified about the undeniable hazards of oil drilling: asthma, COPE, brain damage, birth defects, cancer, early dementia in the elderly and possibly even Parkinson’s disease.
A USC report as recently as May 21 cites the reduction of nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter over the past 20 years as the reason for a decrease in new asthma cases. Particle pollutants affect thyroid development in fetuses and are linked to Type 2 diabetes. PM2.5 may also influence the development of autism.
The BLM draft review is a joke. This agency wants to sell or lease 1.2 million acres of land in Kern County and elsewhere, expects only four wells to be drilled annually and somehow plans to make a profit? And our county expects huge tax revenues? The entire draft report (which promises no negligible health hazards) is based on this false premise. All this nasty business is occurring while the Environmental Protection Agency is being directed to lower its standards for protecting public health.
Unpaid volunteers who spoke Wednesday are fighting literally for our lives and the future. Oil industry advocates are in this deadly game only for stockholders and the money. Who is looking out for the public?
Marjorie Bell, Bakersfield