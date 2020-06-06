Our nation is scared. People are unsure as to who they can trust. Who can they turn to? Who cares for them? Who is listening? We see videos of a police officer killing a man in the street. We hear of police crashing into the wrong house and killing an innocent woman asleep in her bed. We hear the president speak of sending soldiers and Marines to patrol the streets of American cities. People have been trying to deal with a pandemic that doesn’t seem to be going away. They are looking for answers and none are coming.
Is it any wonder that citizens are taking to the streets? Is anyone surprised that people have gathered together to “...peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances”? We are looking for someone who can assure us that work is being done to actually ensure we can finally achieve a nation with “liberty and justice for all.”
We don’t need the violence, the looting or the military. Mr. President, we don’t need your hate, your threats, your useless tweets or your lies and your self-serving rhetoric. We need a president who can remember that this is America. Not Russia, China or North Korea. We need a president who can remember that he is a public servant. We need a president who can heal. We need a president who can make us believe that he is a shepherd and not a jailer.
Michael Cariker, Bakersfield