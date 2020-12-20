Who is Kevin McCarthy? For seven terms, we thought he was representing us in Washington. Who is he concerned for today? Last week, McCarthy showed that he has become a power grabber and untruth supporter as he joined over 100 Republican members of Congress in a lawsuit to invalidate the people’s votes in four swing states that supported President-elect Joe Biden. He and other Republicans showed that defeating Democrats matters more than preserving our U.S. democracy.
McCarthy has yet to acknowledge the reality that Biden won the presidential election, and he is indulging and promoting conspiracy theories and anti-democratic actions. McCarthy swore that he would “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.” His actions to overthrow our election results begs one question: Who is Kevin McCarthy, and does he care for anyone or anything more than his personal political power?
Deanie Hogan, Bakersfield