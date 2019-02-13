I’m happy for the letter writer last week who boasted of his increased tax refund this year thanks to Trump ("Letter to the Editor: Many thanks to Trump and the Republican tax bill," Feb. 9). However, according to the IRS, the average tax refunds were down 8.4 percent for the first week of the tax season over the same time last year. Also, according to the IRS, the average refund check paid out so far has been $1,865, down from $2,035 at the same point last year. The IRS has also estimated it will issue about 2.3 percent fewer refunds this year as a result in the changes to the federal tax law. Bloomberg News reports that 30 million Americans will owe the IRS money this year, which is three million more than before Trump’s tax law.
According to Edward Karl of the American Institute of CPAs, “There are going to be a lot of unhappy people over the next month. Taxpayers want a large refund.” My personal CAO, my wife, also estimates our refund, if we even get one, will be much smaller this year.
Thank you, President Trump. You, your wealthy friends and selected others benefit from the new laws, while it appears that, generally, the middle and lower classes will not.
Steve Bass, Bakersfield