Kudos to Jim Hansen in his recent Community Voices piece for being honest about his view of white privilege ("COMMUNITY VOICES: A choice between civil war or secession," June 22). Instead of hiding behind slogans like “Make America Great Again,” he came right out and said what he believes. The South not being allowed to secede was a bad thing, leading to “a second Constitution" that has "created several generations of entitled and victims groups.” The real problem in America is those darn “different cultures that have their own values separate from and sometimes in opposition to the dominant white, middle class, Protestant people of Northern European descent.”
In his closing paragraph he talks about the “virtue” of our Founding Fathers, like Thomas Jefferson who wanted to end slavery so we could send the slaves back to Africa. News flash to Hansen: your side has been losing ground for 150 years and will continue to do so. For as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. so brilliantly put it, “The arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.”
Elden Miller, Bakersfield