After having watched the videos of the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., and reading all of the opinions as to why it happened, I felt compelled to give my two cents to the debate.
After Sen. Ron Johnson stated that he did not feel threatened by the mob of "patriots" because they weren't BLM supporters, I began to think, you have armed officers in the Rotunda and around the building with the responsibility to keep the Capitol secure and the occupants safe. When that first "patriot" came crashing through the window, why did the officer not draw his weapon and shoot, as was his duty to protect the building and its occupants? Apparently, like Sen. Johnson, he felt no threat.
My next thought was, what if those were BLM supporters, or god forbid, Muslims or Mexicans, would he hesitate to shoot the first one through the window? Probably not, and that is the essence of white privilege.
— Alan Neumann, Bakersfield