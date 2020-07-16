I want to thank Valerie Schultz for her very thoughtful article in Sunday’s Californian ("VALERIE SCHULTZ: Understand the privilege of skin," July 12). As a caucasian male, I had no idea white privilege was a thing until at the age of 30.
I met a beautiful African American woman, fell in love with her and married her. The result of our 10-year marriage was my beautiful 23-year-old daughter, who is now an aspiring actor in Southern California. Once I met her and her family, I began to understand that African Americans have a different view of our culture.
Her father, a decorated WWII U.S. Marine, spoke with pride at being the only man in his family or among his friends who had never been arrested. Seeing my ex-wife who is a successful Huntington Beach CPA walk into a high-end department store and immediately begin to be watched by the employees as if she were going to steal something. My other friend of 20-plus years, a chemical engineer for Dow-DuPont, a single mom who raised two boys while earning her degree from CUNY, had to tell her sons explicitly how to behave around the police.
I have many more examples I could cite, but space won’t allow it. It’s time for white people not to apologize, but to try and understand and join the call for reform. White privilege in our country is not a theory or an idea; it is reality.
Elden Miller, Bakersfield