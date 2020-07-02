I am writing to express my support and continued funding for the Kern High School District Police Department. The department isn't perfect, none are, however capitulating to the radical views of those who in the name of justice will produce a level of anarchy with their attacks on law enforcement is unreasonable. Calling for such drastic measures as elimination of law enforcement doesn't even open a lane for dialogue about reforms, training policy, etc.
In The Californian, Ucedrah Osby is quoted as saying "We do not think police should be in school. Students feel intimidated and do not feel that it’s a learning environment" ("Petition calls for KHSD to defund its police force before Monday budget adoption," June 29). To me, that statement underscores the real problem. When a person feels intimidated by a police officer, something is terribly wrong (and it's usually their behavior). My daughter never felt intimidated by the presence of police on campus. Society needs to view officers as the necessary social good that they are, not a menace or threat. Eliminating them is surely not the answer.
Yesterday we wanted more guns and cops in schools, now cops must go. Which way will the wind blow tomorrow?
Cathie Jones, Bakersfield