An ordinance is about to be voted on by the Kern County Board of Supervisors that is being pushed through via fossil fuel lobbyist groups Western States Petroleum Association and the California Independent Petroleum Association. They successfully pushed it through in 2015, and the county was hit with a lawsuit because it failed to adequately consider the environmental impacts and the courts ruled against the ordinance last February.
However, the oil and gas industry doesn't care. They have unlimited money and power, so it's back with virtually the same ordinance, completely confident that the Board of Supervisors will do its bidding and throw the communities it represents under the bus because of quid pro quos of campaign donations from a rich industry that doesn't care if it kills people. The Kern County Board of Supervisors should care about the non-union blue collar workers in Kern who are losing their jobs because the global economy is transitioning to an economy where fossil fuels will no longer be used. But instead it's trying to pocket as much money as it can while the working-class struggles.
Environmental justice groups here want to give workers in Kern better job protections and access to unions, but the fossil fuel industry won't. I want you to consider who stands with the working class: the county that is beholden to fossil fuels, or environmental justice groups that will fight for your right to clean air, water and a union job that pays better.
Riddhi Patel, Bakersfield