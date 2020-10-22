We now see that former Vice President Joe Biden facilitated his son Hunter Biden’s use of Air Force 2 to engage in dealmaking in Ukraine and China to not only enrich himself but the “Big Guy” as well. In contrast, President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and daughter, Ivanka Trump, availed themselves of taxpayer funded transportation to mediate once thought impossible Middle East peace deals in addition to improving the rights and lives of Muslim women in those countries.
It is abundantly clear which candidate’s family was engaged in more noble endeavors.
Gregory Laskowski, Bakersfield