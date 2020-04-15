In the late 1940s, Harry Truman became the president of these United States. Mr. Truman, always colorful, had a unique way of expressing himself. He certainly left nothing to the imagination. He had some run-ins with certain members of the press.
He was forced to make some very difficult decisions during his two terms. He was the only president to authorize the use of nuclear weapons in time of war. He nationalized steel mills during a labor crisis. He spearheaded relief and rebuilding efforts for our one-time enemies, Germany and Japan. He was forced to relieve the most popular military leader of the day, Gen. Douglas MacArthur, during the Korean War.
But, one thing he never did was find someone else to blame.
On his desk in the Oval Office was a sign that read “The buck stops here.” He knew that, no matter what, it was the president’s duty to lead and take the credit when things went right or shoulder the blame when things went wrong. He never looked for a scapegoat.
Our current president could take a lesson or two from Mr. Truman. During this whole coronavirus debacle, all Donald Trump has done is dodge responsibility and scream “It’s not my fault! I had nothing to do with it!” Even when he contradicts himself, within 10 minutes he denies he said it.
Harry Truman was the last U.S. president who did not go to college. He fought in World War I. He ran a clothing business in Missouri. He knew what working for a living was all about. He didn’t want to be president but stepped up when his country called.
What happened to those kind of leaders? Where are the leaders who will put our welfare ahead of their own? Where are the leaders who will lead and not care that the buck stops here?
— Michael Cariker, Bakersfield