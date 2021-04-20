Once again I am flabbergasted by the thinking of our brilliant (a little sarcasm there) California bureaucrats ("Caltrans adds 5 EV fast chargers on US 395, Highway 58," April 15). They are going to provide free energy to owners of electric cars who are not paying any fuel taxes for the electric cars, thereby the electric car owners are using the highways without paying for their use.
If we all use that kind of thinking, we will ask the Legislature and the governor to give us free fuel for all non-electric vehicles.
— James McMahon, Bakersfield