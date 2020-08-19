As I drive around Rosedale I can’t help but notice all the Trump 2020 flags being flown with absolute pride. While I am a Democrat, I have given up on trying to persuade or poke holes in their arguments. I can’t help but think about the aftermath though. While the race is still close, Joe Biden has a very clear shot at the presidency. When and if President Trump loses, what will become of these symbols? Will they be folded up neatly and stowed away for grandchildren to find decades later? Or will they stay up as a protest to the rules of a smooth transition of power as defined in our Constitution?
I believe that many will end up in landfills. These “patriotic” citizens will gaslight those around them saying “Flag? What flag? Oh no, I never supported him, he was terrible.” But we cannot let this happen. We need to remind our friends and family that by flying his flag, they were complicit in all his wrongdoings, and are a part of the mess we are in now.
As a rebuke to these symbols of hate, I have ordered a Biden/Harris yard sign, which may as well be a crosshairs in my neck of the woods, but I will display it with pride. Only on Nov. 3 will we see what stays and what goes.
Shain Meyers, Bakersfield