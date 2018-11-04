In a recent televised debate between Tatiana Matta and incumbent Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the congressman was asked why he doesn't hold town hall meetings. He replied it was because of protesters.
However, his last town hall was held in June 2010, over eight years ago. I don't recall any protests against him during that time, so what was his excuse then? The protests didn't start until a con artist gerrymandered his way to the presidency. McCarthy unconditionally supports this con artist over the needs of his constituents. He is not in Washington, D.C., to represent us. He is there solely for himself and only becomes visible when it is election time. He no longer deserves our vote.
Denise Candia, Bakersfield